16-inch MacBook Pro Could Have This Massive Upgrade

It wasn't featured at Apple's big September iPhone event, but we still expect a new 16-inch MacBook Pro to launch by the end of this year.

The latest leak from Chinese site Chongdiantou (via WinFuture) shows an Apple-branded USB-C power supply that was supposedly created for a brand new product. Given that it has a huge output of 96 watts --- more than any previous Apple power supply (the currently largest is 87 watts) --- this component could be a good fit for the rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro, which could have a larger battery than any other MacBook.

The charger reportedly supports several configurations: 5.2V 3A, 9V 3A, 15V 3A, 10.5V 4.3A for charging other devices, like iPads and iPhones. As BGR reports, those numbers line up with Apple's existing USB-C chargers.

As per usual, you should take this rumor with a grain of salt. Yes, it would make sense for Apple to go with a larger power supply for a laptop that is expected to have a 16-inch display and be the most powerful MacBook yet, but rumors like this one have been wrong in the past.

Regardless, we'd be surprised if Apple doesn't host an October event to reveal the 16-inch MacBook Pro alongside a new lineup of MacBooks and iPads. Rumors about this enlarged device have been circulating for months. And while Apple has remained as tight-lipped as always, we expect from leaks and rumors that the 16-inch MacBook Pro will have a 3072 x 1920 resolution LED display surrounded by thin bezels, an Intel 9th Gen H-series processor, discrete AMD graphics, and a high price to match those beefy specs.

We're eagerly anticipating an invitation from Apple to an October event. If and when we receive one, we'll bring you all the latest news on the 16-inch MacBook Pro and whatever else Apple might have in store for us. Until then, read our rumors page for all the latest on Apple's mysterious 16-inch MacBook Pro.