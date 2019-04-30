Act Fast: MacBook Air Now $200 Off on Amazon

Want to spend less than $1,000 on a Mac that isn't the dated dual-core MacBook Air? Amazon has a deal for you.

Amazon is currently selling the 2018 MacBook Air for $200 off, which cuts the price to just $999. That specific configuration comes with an 8th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU (Y-series), 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. Another model with a 256GB SSD is also on sale for $1,249.

If you were debating on which MacBook Air to buy, then this deal should seal the deal in favor of the newest model, which now costs the same as its predecessor. The 2018 MacBook Air is a major improvement over the previous model thanks to its gorgeous Retina display, Touch ID sensor, and 8th Gen Intel Core CPUs.

The Air was in desperate need of a refresh by the time Apple revealed the newest model late last year. While short of groundbreaking, the new Air is the update macOS users have been waiting for. Offering a crisp image and sharp colors, the MacBook Air's long-awaited 13.3-inch Retina display is as gorgeous as we had hoped. Also, the Air has a sleek, premium chassis that is made of 100% recycled aluminum. Other nice features include loud, clear speakers and a Thunderbolt 3 port, which enables faster data-transfer speeds.

Ultimately, our biggest complaint with the MacBook Air is its inflated starting price, which makes this excellent deal even harder to pass up.