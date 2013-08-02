Apple Low Cost iPhone Leak Shows Same 8-MP Camera as iPhone 5

Apple’s unofficial low-cost iPhone is shaping up to be an iPhone 5 in plastic casing—at least that’s what the rumors are suggesting. A newly leaked photo claiming to show the device’s rear camera component depicts the same 8-megapixel shooter in Apple’s current generation smartphone.

Chinese website IT168, the original publisher of the image, alleges that the photo depicts both the iPhone 5’s lens and sapphire crystal scratch-resistant cover. Little else can be gathered from the purportedly leaked photo, which simply shows a disembodied camera lens separated from the phone.

Previous rumors have suggested that the low-cost iPhone, which is expected to be called the “iPhone Lite” or “iPhone C,” will come with the same A6 processor and 1GB of RAM found in the iPhone 5. Its body, however, is rumored to come with a plastic rear shell that will be available in a variety of colors.

The alleged production schedule for the budget-friendly iPhone is expected to land the device on store shelves as early as September, Apple Insider reports. Apple hasn’t confirmed any plans to release a low-cost iPhone, but analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities predicts that it may launch next month for the same price as the iPhone 4S.

This new leak marks one of several that have painted a picture of what we may expect from Apple’s low-cost iPhone. In recent weeks, photos of the purported retail packaging for the device and images of its multi-color rear plates have surfaced online.

via IT168, Apple Insider