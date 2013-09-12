Walmart to Price iPhone 5s at $189, iPhone 5c at $79

Undercutting the major carriers, Walmart said it will sell the iPhone 5s for $189 and the iPhone 5c for $79 beginning Sept. 20. This is slightly cheaper than Apple's price tags of $199 for the iPhone 5s and $99 for the iPhone 5c.

The retail giant says that the iPhone 5s will be available in a 16GB configuration in Apple's three color options: gold, space gray and silver. Customers can choose to wait until Sept. 21 to trade in their current smartphone and apply that value toward the purchase of a new iPhone 5s on a two-year contract. The 16GB iPhone 5c will also be available in all five color options announced by Apple, which include blue, white, pink, yellow and green.

Walmart will also roll out preorders for Apple's less-expensive iPhone starting Sept. 13, but those preordering the handset must pick up their device by Sept. 25. Like the iPhone 5s deal, Walmart will allow buyers to trade in their old device for an iPhone 5c on a two-year contract beginning Sept. 21.

At the same time, Walmart is slashing the prices of Apple's previous iPhones starting today. The 16GB iPhone 5 will now cost $79 as opposed to $98 on a two-year contract, and the 16GB iPhone 4S will cost just $0.97 instead of $39. This is a particularly good deal for those looking for more storage space, considering Apple is only offering the 8GB iPhone 4S for free. Starting Sept. 16, the 8GB iPhone 4 will cost $0.10 and comes with $100 gift card to Walmart.

Walmart is among the many retail outlets and online services offering iPhone trade-in deals as of late. Recently, Gazelle announced that those trading in their old iPhones can wait until October to submit their devices-- leaving traders plenty of time to receive their new iPhones first.

Apple officially unveiled its new pair of iPhones earlier this week at a press event in California. The iPhone 5S will sport an improved A7 processor and motion coprocessor for accurately detecting movement. It will also feature a fingerprint scanner built into the home button and an improved camera. The iPhone 5c, comparatively, comes with similar hardware as the iPhone 5 but features a plastic colored shell and a slightly larger battery.