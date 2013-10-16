Apple Reportedly Cutting iPhone 5c Production While iPhone 5s Orders Grow

Despite Apple’s overblown advertising efforts, the company has decided to cut down on production of its iPhone 5c, according to The Wall Street Journal. The news follows a Consumer Intelligence Research Partners report from earlier this week that said the iPhone 5s was outselling the 5c by a two to one ratio.

That’s largely because the iPhone 5s is Apple’s flagship-- complete with a faster A7 CPU capable of 64 bit processing, an improved camera, and a fingerprint scanner built into its home button among other additions.

The iPhone 5c is essentially Apple’s budget phone. In terms of hardware, it's nearly identical to the iPhone 5, but with a plastic rear shell available in multiple colors rather than the iPhone 5’s brushed aluminum back panel. Within the same report, The Wall Street Journal cites Foxconn workers who said that Apple is ramping up production of its iPhone 5s.

Apple is clearly putting a lot of its marketing resources into pushing the iPhone 5c. The Apple home page has been plastered with its low-cost smartphone’s vibrant colors since Apple announced the phone in September. Ad campaigns across New York City, such as the billboards in the Flatiron District and Times Square, also focus on the 5c rather than the 5s.

Third party vendors have also offered some compelling discounts with the hope of pushing the iPhone 5c on budget smartphone shoppers. For example, earlier this month, Walmart ran a promotion that would let users purchase an iPhone 5c for just $45 on a two-year carrier contract. At the same time, Best Buy’s competing promotion slashed the iPhone 5c’s price down to $50 on a two-year contract, which is still half the $99.99 price that Apple sells it for.

While the iPhone 5c may not be selling well, it still marks an important first for Apple. This is the first time the company has unveiled two new iPhones at a single event, and it’s also the first time Apple has offered an alternative option to its premium flagship, something analysts have urged in the past.

