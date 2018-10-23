Apple Could Unveil New iPad Mini at Oct. 30 Event

Apple's October 30 event is fast approaching and the rumor mill is in overdrive predicting what the Cupertino giant will unveil. Most people agree that Apple will release a new 11-inch iPad Pro along with an update to the 12.9-inch model.

Adding fuel to the fire on Tuesday is revered Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who says we should anticipate two new iPad Pro models next week, according to a Mac Rumors report. The devices are said to charge via USB-C and come with improved displays and a new Apple pencil.

Early rumors suggest the iPad Pro will take a page from the iPhone X by trimming down its bezels and removing the Touch ID fingerprint sensor. An early October report from 9to5Mac claims the new tablet will feature FaceID facial recognition technology without a notch.

There is little doubt that the upcoming device will be powered by a new A12X processor, which should outperform the chips found in the recently released iPhone XS and XS Max. The next lineup of iPad Pros could also mark the death of the headphone jack, which would be sure to stir up controversy.

Kuo thinks Apple's aging iPad Mini will also get a refresh, although the analyst isn't sure if that will happen late this year or early next. The rumored update will bring upgraded processors and a lower-cost panel, according to Kuo.

Mac fans also have reason to get their hopes up. A new low-cost laptop will highlight the event while the MacBook, iMac and Mac mini will also get some long overdue updates, according to Kuo.

AirPods and the long-delayed AirPower charging pad could soon take center stage, although Kuo didn't provide a timeframe for those devices, either. When the second-generation AirPods launch, the popular earbuds are expected to have a new wireless charging case and an improved wireless chip for "Hey Siri" functionality.

Apple is expected to reveal new products at its event on October 30 at the Brooklyn Academy of Music's Howard Gilman Opera House in New York.