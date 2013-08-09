Apple iPad 5 Rumor: Leaked Photo Reveals Thinner Side Bezel

Apple hasn’t launched a new tablet since the iPad Mini and fourth generation iPad launched last fall, so it’s no surprise that iPad 5 rumors are starting to gain momentum. The latest leak concerning Apple’s alleged iPad 5 shows what could be the slate’s digitizer and side bezels.

The image, which comes courtesy of Australian repair company Macfixit, shows the side bezels that are slightly thinner than those of the current generation iPad. The company had been selling the component on its website, but the part is currently sold out.

MORE: 20 Best iPad Games 2013

The purportedly leaked photo doesn’t tell us much, but there's a cutout for the home button on the bottom of the bezel and a tiny circle for the camera at the top, just like Apple’s other tablets in the iPad line. The Australian site also posted a close-up shot of the tablet’s alleged flex cables, which look shorter than those in the current generation iPad. These shorter internal cables hint that Apple could have redesigned the device’s interior to create a thinner form factor.

Previous rumors have suggested that Apple is expected to launch a full-sized iPad and an iPad Mini with Retina display this fall. The new 9.7-inch tablet will allegedly sport the iPad Mini’s curved edges and sleek profile, although Apple has yet to confirm any details about its future products. The next flagship iPad is rumored to support wireless charging and could come with an improved A7X chip, as KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts.

These rumors come as Android is stealing tablet share from iOS, with 34.6 million Android slates shipped in Q2 2013. Apple, comparatively, moved 14.6 million iPads during the same time period, which is lower than the 17 million it sold during the second quarter of 2012.

via MacFixit