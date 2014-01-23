Apple Promises Fix for iOS 7 Screen of Death

If you’re one of several iPhone users that have encountered iOS 7’s “black/white screen of death,” it looks like a fix is finally coming soon. Apple recently confirmed that it will address the bug that has been plaguing users since its latest mobile software version launched in September.

The problem has been causing phones to randomly shut down and reset for no apparent reason. Apple has since tried to fix the issue with subsequent software updates, but iPhone users have continued to report these unanticipated iPhone resets.

MORE: iPhone 6 Features: What We Want From Apple

“We have a fix in an upcoming software update for a bug that can occasionally cause a home screen crash,” a spokesperson from the Cupertino, Calif.-based company told Mashable.

Based on complaints from Apple smartphone owners, the color of the “screen of death” depends on the color of your iPhone. For instance, if you own a White & Silver smartphone the screen will turn white, if it’s a Black & Slate handset it will appear black. This is similar to the “blue screen of death” that iPhone 5s owners have been reporting, which also causes the phone to randomly restart. This is believed to be a separate issue triggered by the Numbers app in the iWork suite.

Apple’s bug fix is expected to come with its iOS 7.1 update, which is now in its fourth beta with developers.

via Mashable