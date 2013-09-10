Apple iOS 7 Available for Download Sept. 18

Apple has officially announced that the latest version of its mobile operating system, iOS 7, will be available for download Sept. 18. The OS features a slew of improvements that have been a long time coming including on overhauled design, improved multitasking and more. Apple says the operating system will be available for the iPhone 4 and higher, iPad 2 and higher, the iPad mini and 5th-generation iPod touches.

The most visible improvement to the operating system is its new look, which does away with much of the skeuomorphism found in previous iterations of the OS. In its place, Apple has made a "flatter" looking operating system. In addition to a slick aesthetic, the operating system includes an enhanced multitasking function that allows for better battery life by determining when to update background apps based on your handset's connectivity.

Double clicking the Home button also opens up your list of running apps and allows you to seamlessly move between them. You also get larger thumbnails of open apps, as opposed to the icons that were previously used for multitasking. If you're on one of your home screens, you can start a search at any time by swiping down from the top of the screen.

The new OS will also include a Control Center feature that allows you to swipe up from the bottom of the screen to access a quick settings-like menu from which you can control your handset's display brightness, as well as toggle Airplane Mode, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, a flashlight app, Calculator and Camera apps. Other improvements include updates to Siri, AirDrop for iPhone and iTunes Radio.

We'll bring you more information on iOS 7 soon.