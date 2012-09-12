Apple Event by the Numbers: 400 Million iOS Devices Sold

Tim Cook stage at the Apple event and updated the world on the company's progress. As you might imagine, the news was pretty positive. Cook was especially enthusiastic about iPad sales, wondering aloud what the competition is doing. The company actually grew its share versus last year despite tons of new entrants. Chew on these numbers.

380 stores around the world'

83 million visitors in last quarter

7 million Mountain Lion Upgrades

Notebooks rank No. 1 in market share for

17 million iPads sold in the last quarter

27 percent in July

iPad accounts for 91 percent of all web traffic among tablets

Apple recently surpassed 700,000 apps, and 250,000 iPad apps

The average customer is using over 100 apps

Apple recently surpassed 400,000 iOS devices sold