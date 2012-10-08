Angry Birds Star Wars to Blast Off Nov 8th

Star Wars and Angry Birds: two great, iconic tastes that taste great together? We'll know before long whether or not bad piggies and angry Wookies play nice, as Rovio just announced that Angry Birds Star Wars will be available to download on November 8th.

The game drops the Angry Birds characters into the shoes of your favorite Jedis and princesses from the Star Wars universe, then plunks them down into familiar Star Wars locations like Tatooine and the Death Star. For example, USA Today says that Red Bird will take over the role of Luke Skywalker in X-Wing pilot garb, while Darth Vader and his Imperial Stormtroopers will be represented by those mal-tempered piggies.

“Both Star Wars and Angry Birds share the instant and irresistible appeal of hands-on fun,” Colum Slevin, Lucasfilm's VP of Studio Operations, said in the press release. “People seem to instinctively know what to do when handed a lightsaber or a bird in a slingshot, so this is a natural combination.”

Details are scarce, but Angry Bird versions of Chewbacca, Princess Leia, Han Solo and Obi-Wan Kenobi are all slated to make an appearance in the game. The game itself will be available on iOS, Android, Amazon Kindle Fire, Mac, PC, Windows Phone and Windows 8 on November 8th, but a full line of Angry Birds Star Wars merchandise will hit store shelves even earlier, on October 28th. Yep, you'll be able to dress up as Angry Birds Leia just in time for Halloween.

