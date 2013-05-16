Android Gains in Smartphone Wars While Apple Declines

Android and Apple's iOS continued their dominance of the smartphone market in the first quarter of 2013, accounting for a combined 92.3 percent of all smartphone shipments. But of the two, it was Google's Android that captured the most market share, with Apple seeing its grip loosening ever so slightly.

According to market analyst group IDC, 162 million Android handsets were shipped in Q1 compared to 90.3 million units shipped in the same quarter last year. The increase resulted in a rise in Android's market share from 59.1 percent in Q1 2012 to an impressive 75 percent in Q1 2013. Of the innumerable smartphone makers that use Google's operating system, it was Samsung that saw the most benefit. According to IDC's numbers, the South Korean electronics giant took home 41.1 percent of the total Android market share.

How thoroughly did Samsung trounce its Android competition? According to Engadget, citing numbers from Strategy Analytics, the company raked in 95 percent of global Android smartphone profit in Q1.

Apple, on the other hand, saw a slight decrease in its total market share, which fell from 23 percent in Q1 2012 to 17.3 percent in Q1 2013. Despite that, Cupertino managed its largest ever volume of device shipments, 37.5 million. IDC points at that, while demand for the iPhone is still strong, its OS is getting a little long in the tooth. That should change, however, if Apple announces an all new user interface with iOS 7, as is expected.

Beyond Android and Apple's performances, Windows Phone saw a jump in its shipment volume, as well, with an increase from 3 million units in Q1 2012 to 7 million units in Q1 2013. That represents a market share increase from 2 percent to 3.2 percent, pushing Redmond into third place in the global smartphone wars.

BlackBerry, meanwhile, saw its position in the smartphone race fall to fourth place, with its market share slipping from 6.4 percent in Q12 2012 to 2.9 percent in Q1 2013. Still, IDC points out that BlackBerry managed to move more than 1 million BlackBerry 10 devices in its first quarter of availability, which is fairly impressive.

via Engadget