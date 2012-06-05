AMD Launches New Brazos 2.0 E-Series APUs; Better Multimedia, Battery Life

At Computex today, AMD unveiled two of its newest Brazos 2.0 E-Series APUs, designed for users who have basic performance needs, such as surfing the web, writing documents, and watching HD movies, and who don't want to spend more than $500 on a notebook.

Features of the E-Series APU include up to 11 hours of resting battery life and up to 90 minutes more than an Intel Celeron B800 processor when Web browsing and playing online Flash games.

Other benefits of the new APUs include AMD Steady Video, which helps remove shakes and jitters from videos, and works with Web browsers as well as Windows Media Player and VLC. Quick Stream technology prioritizes streaming video when multitasking, to ensure a smooth video.

The APU also supports 3D video output, as well as native support for USB 3.0.

At launch, AMD announced two specific APUS: The 1.7-GHz E2-1800, which is paired with AMD Radeon HD 7340 graphics, and the 1.4-GHz E1-1200, which has AMD Radeon 7310 graphics. Both have a TDP of 18 watts. AMD expects that OEMs such as Acer, Asus, HP, Lenovo, Samsung, Sony, and Toshiba will offer notebooks with E-Series APUs. Though the company did not specify a timeframe, a reasonable guess would be later this year.