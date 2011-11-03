Amazon's Kindle Owner's Lending Library Lets Users Rent Books for Free

We're just a few short weeks away from the launch of Amazon's hotly anticipated Kindle Fire (no pun intended), and to sweeten the pot for potential buyers, the company has just launched its new Kindle Owner's Lending Library. The service, which is included as part of Amazon's $79 a year Amazon Prime subscription, allows users to borrow from a library from a thousands of books, including a host of current New York Times bestsellers for free. And while you'll only be able to borrow one book a month, there are no due dates.

As with purchased books, users can also make and save notes and highlights in their rented books. Return your rented book and your notes will stay with you, so if you buy or rent that book again, the notes will show up just like before. Looking for a new book? Just return the one you have checked out and rent a new one.

In addition to the Lending Library, Amazon Prime members also get access to Amazon's instant video streaming service, free unlimited two-day shipping, and no minimum order size. To get you hooked, Amazon includes a free 30-day trial of Prime with the 7-inch Kindle Fire. Once those 30 days are up, you'll have to fork over the $79 a year cost for the service. Of course, you don't have to get a Fire to try out Prime. Amazon offers the same trial on its web site. Just sign up and you're set.