Amazon's Affordable Fire Tablet Gets More Colorful

Amazon is leveling up its existing Fire tablet by adding new color options and more storage. The new-and-improved tablet will come in blue, magenta and tangerine. You'll be able to pick from the $49.99 8GB version or a $69.99 16GB model.

The retail giant is also offering new looks for the Fire Kids Edition. In addition to the existing pink or blue, you can now get the tablet with a green case. The 8GB model still costs $99.99, while the new 16GB model will go for $119.99. The Kids Edition will continue to come with one year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, which means unlimited access to kids' shows, movies, books, apps and games. It also still comes with the two-year no-questions-asked guarantee, meaning you can always get it replaced in the event your little one breaks it.

Regardless of the model you get, the device is essentially the same as the 7-inch, 1024 x 600 pixel Fire model we reviewed in December 2015. The budget nature of the slate results in sluggish performance, a relatively low resolution display and shorter battery life than the competition. However, the price is downright unbeatable and the display and construction quality are good. It sports a 1.3-GHz quad core ARM Cortex A7 CPU with low-res cameras: 2 MP on the rear and VGA on the front. Despite its relatively weak specs, budget shoppers seeking a solid kids' slate should still consider this a steal.

For Amazon Prime members ($99 per year) in the market for a tablet, this is a no brainer. You'll get access to free two-day shipping, membership sharing, unlimited Prime Video, unlimited Prime Music, unlimited photo storage and the Kindle Owners' Lending Library. Plus you'll get early access to special deals and discounts.