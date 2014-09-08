Amazon Bows to iPhone 6, Drops Fire Phone Price

Amazon's first attempt at making and selling a smartphone appear to have burned out a bit. The e-tailer cut the price of their Fire phone down to 99 cents with a two-year contract on AT&T, just one day before Apple's expected to unveil the iPhone 6. For AT&T customers on the Next program, you can pick up the Fire phone for $0 down and $18.75 per month for 24 months. The Fire phone still comes with a free year of Amazon Prime.

Many suspect that this price change occurred in light of poor sales numbers, as well as anticipated demand for the new iPhone. While Amazon has not released official sales, some sources have estimated that less than 50,000 were being used in the last 2 months.

In our review of the Fire phone, we appreciated the design, access to the company's MayDay tech support and the fun dynamic perspective. However, it is heavy for its size, offers a lower resolution than its competition and below-average battery life. We're curious to see if offering this unique device for so little will make a dent in sales.

Apple's next phone is expected to come in two sizes: 4.7- and 5.5-inches. The display may be made of sapphire crystal. Inside, we could see a faster 2-GHz A8 CPU. The camera may be 10-megapixels. Apple may also announce a new iWatch and iPad Air 2. We will have boots on the ground in Cupertino, California to bring you the news as it happens.