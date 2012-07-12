Adobe and NBC Release Mobile Apps for Olympics Live Streaming

Apple’s App Store opened its doors on July 10, 2008, right before the 2008 Bejing Summer Olympics. Now, four years later, you can watch the 2012 London Olympic Games right on your smartphone or tablet.

That's right -- thanks to a partnership between Adobe and NBC Olympics, two official apps will let you view live broadcasts of all Olympic events on your iPad, iPhone and some Android tablets and smartphones. They're called "NBC Olympics Live Extra" and "NBC Olympics," and as of today, they're live in the App Stores.

The apps will provide a wide range of content, including live streams of all competitive events to short video highlights, ceremonies, interviews, news stories and more. Both apps also offer deep social media integration so you can share your favorite Olympic triumphs (or blunders) via Facebook, Twitter and Google Plus as the Games are unfolding in London. Additionally, the apps can ping you for your favorite sporting events, and you get the ability to pause or rewind as you watch.

There are a few things you need in order to get access. The apps require a pay-TV (cable or satellite) subscription, and you'll need to have your login and password handy to see the live content. But thereafter, you'll be able to watch over 3500 hours worth of Olympic events (on the Live Extra app) and keep up with stats and results, athlete profiles and highlights (on the NBC Olympics app) as the Games progress.

For more information about the apps and a behind-the-scenes look with NBC, check out our gallery of screenshots and our video below.

via Adobe