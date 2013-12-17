Quirky New Tablet Displays Notifications on its Side

Who needs notifications on the home screen when you can read them along the side of your tablet? That seems to be Notion Ink’s mindset, as it just launched a new slate with a miniature display for showing notifications on its edge -- resembling the binding of a book. The Adam II tablet is Notion Ink’s follow-up to the Adam, which featured a 10-inch 1024 x 600-pixel matte Pixel Qi display and ran on 1-GHz Tegra 250 processor. Its successor comes equipped with a 10.1-inch 1280 x 800 IPS LCD panel in addition to the 100 x 5 monochrome ticker-esque secondary display running along the side.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen this unconventional design concept from Notion Ink. The company’s EVE smartphone features a secondary display running along its side as well, along with a 4-inch capacitive primary screen.

Notion Ink also supplied the Adam II with a slightly faster 1.5-GHz dual-core Cortex-A9 chip, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of onboard storage and a 3.15-MP camera. The slate comes preloaded with Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean out of the box, which is a few generations behind Android 4.4 KitKat.

However, the Adam II is only on sale in India at the moment, where it costs Rs 16,499 (roughly $266.46) for the Wi-Fi edition and Rs 18,999 (about $306.83) for 3G variant. There’s no word on whether or not it will come to the U.S., but we’ve seen similar design concepts from Samsung. In early 2013 the Galaxy handset maker showcased a smartphone prototype sporting its flexible YOUM display with a slightly curved edge, which would be used display text messages, stock tickers or notifications along the side of the handset.