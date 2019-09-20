Act Fast: Take $400 Off 2019 MacBook Pro

The 15-inch MacBook Pro is one of the best laptops around. For a limited time, Amazon is offering Apple's stylish notebook at a Black Friday like price.

Currently, Amazon has the Apple 15-inchMacBook Pro (2019) on sale for $1,999 via an on-page clickable coupon. Normally, this Editor's Choice notebook retails for $2,399, so that’s $400 in savings and the lowest price we’ve seen for this configuration. By comparison, it’s also $100 cheaper than Best Buy’s sale price for the same model. (Although students can save an extra $100 at Best Buy).



The MacBook Pro features a 15.4-inch (2880 x 1800) Retina display, 2.6GHz Core i7 six-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

In our Apple MacBook Pro (2019) review, we loved its superior speed, colorful display, and powerful sound. Though it lacks USB Type A-ports, we rated it 4 out of 5 stars for its improved keyboard and long battery life.

At 4 pounds and 0.6 inches thick, the 15-inch MacBook Pro 2019 is the perfect everyday laptop. It's lighter than both the Dell XPS 15 (4.2 pounds) and the 15-inch HP Spectre x360 (4.6 pounds).

It includes four Thunderbolt 3 ports which makes it easy to connect peripherals and 4K monitors.

Performance-wise, the 2019 15-inch MacBook Pro is ridiculously fast. In our tests, we streamed a video in 1080p on YouTube and opened a dozen Google Chrome tabs and our machine never slowed down. Even with Mail, 10 Safari tabs, and six apps running in the background, the MacBook Pro didn't even stutter.

On the Geekbench 4 general performance test, the MacBook pro scored 31, 012. That's well above the average mark of 21,246 and also higher than other 15-inch Core i7/16GB laptops.

As for battery life, the Macbook Pro endured 10 hours and 21 minutes. While it didn't beat the XPS 15 (11:53), it outlasted the Spectre x360 (8:09) and MateBook X Pro (8:19).

Incredibly fast, with a better keyboard and long lasting battery, the new MacBook Pro 15-inch 2019 is a solid choice. Now at an all time low price, it’s one of the best Macbook deals we’ve seen this month.