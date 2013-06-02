Acer Iconia W3: World's First 8-Inch Windows 8 Tablet Costs $379

TAIPEI, TAIWAN-- If you’re not crazy about Windows RT but are looking for a lightweight Windows 8 tablet, Acer may have just what you’re seeking. Combining the desktop and mobile experience, Acer’s newly announced Iconia W3 is the first 8-inch tablet to come with the full version of Windows 8. Acer even throws in a copy of Microsoft Office for the $379 price tag.

Targeting the back-to-school crowd as well as mobile professionals, Acer boasts that the Iconia W3 is compatible with an optional full-sized keyboard. The company also promises that its tablet will last for eight hours on a charge. While the $379 price is $50 more than the iPad mini, Acer says retailers will likely sell the device for less than the MSRP.

The Acer Iconia W3 is powered by an Intel Atom Z2760 processor and comes with an 8.1-inch 1280 x 800 display capable of 720p video playback. The 1.1- pound slate measures 0.45 inches thick and sports 2- megapixel front and rear-facing cameras along with micro-HDMI and micro-USB ports. Buyers have the option of purchasing the Iconia W3 in 32GB or 64GB variants, and can add an additional 32GB of storage via microSD.

Although Acer just announced its new Windows 8 tablet at Computex, the news may not come as a surprise for some. Near the end of May Acer’s Finnish website briefly posted a product page for the Iconia W3 tablet before quickly taking it down.

The Acer Iconia W3 will be available for presale beginning June 4 via retailers including Amazon, Office Depot, Microsoft Retailers, MicrosoftStore.com, OfficeMax, Staples and Walmart. .