A Comixology Christmas: 12 Days of Free Digital Comic Books

Tis' the season for giving and everyone's getting into the spirit--even digital comics' distributor Comixology, which today announced a special promotion to give away 12 free comics to iPhone, iPad, Android, Kindle Fire, Windows 8 device users.

Comics fans certainly have heard of the popular Comixology app. In October, the app topped 100 million in downloaded books and currently sits at number 11 on the list of top-grossing iPad apps in the Apple App Store. The service has a humongous library of comics-related material to thank for those numbers. The list not only includes the ever-expanding canon of superhero books from heavyweights like Marvel, DC, and Image, but also graphic novels for younger audiences like Diary of a Wimpy Kid and lovers of nostalgia comics such as Archie & Friends.

With a selection that wide, Comixology is betting users new and old will want to hop on the panel train. From today until December 18, the app will make available one select comic book that can be downloaded for free or gifted to friends and family at no cost.

Each free issue launches daily at 1 p.m. EST, and, no there's not a set list of give-away titles. Kicking off the promotion is Avengers vs. X-Men #0, the jump-starter issue to a summer-time event that--you guessed it-- pits Captain America and the Avengers against Cyclops and the X-Men.

If that doesn't move you with the power of telekinesis to jump into comics or share with a buddy, perhaps tomorrow's comic will entice you. But the only way to found out what comic is on tap is to check back at Comixology each day or browse the app on your iOS, Android, Kindle Fire, or Windows 8 device. You'll find download and gifting instructions there as well.