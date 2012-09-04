5-inch LG Intuition Phablet Hits Verizon Wireless Sept. 6 for $199

Verizon Wireless users are officially getting their own phablet (smartphone/tablet) device with LG's Intuition, which sports a huge and very bright 5-inch HD screen. Available September 6th for $199, the Intuition boasts a 650-nit True HD display with a unique 4:3 aspect ratio, making this device well suited for media consumption.

LG will also include a Rubberdium pen for drawing and writing messages. Although the stylus functionality is limited compared to what Samsung has on tap for the Galaxy Note II, we look forward to seeing what the Notepad app can do.

Also included is the Polaris Office app, allowing users to create, view and edit documents, spreadsheets and presentations on the fly. The phone also features an 8-megapixal camera and 1080p video recording as well as a 1.3-megapixal front-facing camera for video chatting.

The LG Tag+ app, along with two programmable New Field Communications (NFC) stickers, allows users to easily switch between two different phone modes, such as home and office, with a simple tap. Unfortunately, the Intuition's 1.5 GHz dual-core processor with 1GB of RAM runs Android's Ice Cream Sandwich, rather than the newer Jelly Bean.

Users who order online between September 6th and 10th will also receive a free LG Tone Stereo Bluetooth headset. However, you may want to wait until Motorola, Nokia, and Apple all make their big announcements this week and next before you decide to pull the trigger.