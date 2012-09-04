$49.99 Pantech Flex Hits AT&T's 4G LTE Network on Sept. 16

Is the Android experience too difficult for you to wrap your head around? AT&T might have the solution for you with its new Pantech Flex smartphone. The device comes loaded with what amounts to two versions of Android.

The first is a standard Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich experience, complete with all of the bells and whistles you've come to expect from an Android device. The second is a simplified version of the operating system called Easy Experience mode.

Easy Mode provides users with a basic version of Android that allows them quick access to their most frequently used apps from the smartphone's home screen. Buttons are also much larger, which means the phone could be a good choice for seniors or users with vision problems. To switch between modes, users simply have to flip a switch in the phone's Settings menu.

Physically, the phone features a 4.3-inch qHD Super AMOLED display, 1.5-GHz dual-core processor, 8-megapixel rear-facing camera and 2-megapixel front-facing camera. Connectivity comes by way of AT&T's 4G LTE network.

The Pantech Flex will be available through AT&T on Sept. 16 for $49.99 with a two-year contract.