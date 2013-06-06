41-Megapixel Nokia Eos 'Elvis' Phone Reportedly Due This Summer

Mobile shutterbugs wanting to cram as many pixels into their pictures as possible might be in for a treat. According to TechRadar, a new 41-megapixel camera phone dubbed the Nokia Eos (code-named Elvis) could see a launch as soon as July.

This isn't the first time that Nokia has put an extremely high resolution camera into a smartphone. The Nokia 808 PureView also sported a 41-MP camera, but ran the outdated Symbian operating system and sported a low-resolution display. The new Elvis phone will likely run Windows Phone 8, a user favorite, and specs similar to the Lumia 920.

The Nokia Eos will also reportedly include a new Nokia Pro Camera app, which will give photographers greater control over their images. Features such as a manual focus and a redesigned user interface will better mimic DSLR cameras. The camera is said to capture two images simultaneously, the first at 35 MP and the second a 5 MP version optimized for sharing.

The new Nokia Eos will most likely have a quad-core Snapdragon 800 processor and have a design similar to the Lumia 920, except with a sharper taper and slimmer profile. Windows Phone Central reports that the device will include a fairly generous 32GB of internal storage, but no SD card slot.

Via Tech Radar, Windows Phone Central