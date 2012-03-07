10 Hottest New iPad Cases

Investing in the new iPad is much more than just purchasing a piece of technology. It's an extension of you, and as such, should reflect your personality. That means dressing it up, while also adding some functionality, to match your style. You're sure to find one here that suits you.

iLuv Professional WorkStation Portfolio (iCK836)

Time to get to work on your new iPad with the Professional WorkStation Portfolio. This $119 keyboard case features a retractable kick stand and a detachable Bluetooth QWERTY keyboard that seamlessly connects to an iPad via Bluetooth. Adding to the traditional keyboard layout you'll find dedicated keys for important iPad functions.

Case Logic Sleek Folio for iPad (IFOL-301)

Case Logic's flexible polycarbonate folio, designed specifically for the 3rd generation iPad, folds into a variety of positions and viewing angles. Choose from Black, Ink, Phlox and Tannin colors adorned with a subtle geometric design on the outside. On the inside, soft, scratch-resistant material lines the inside cover of the Sleek Folio for iPad ($49.99), while the integrated magnet closure automatically wakes the iPad and sends it into sleep mode.

Targus Simply Basic

It's all in the name; the $29.99 Targus Simply Basic is a slip of a folio case that offers a slim, lightweight design. The magnetic on/off feature will come in handy, and a soft lining on the interior offers screen protection. The durable exterior easily wipes clean and protects your iPad from scrapes and bumps. Color choices include Graphite Black (THZ158US), Charcoal Gray (THZ15801US), Orange Peel (THZ15802US) and Indigo Blue (THZ15804US).

Cygnett Glam

Sometimes you need a little fire engine red in your life. The high-gloss Glam folio ($69.95) from Cygnett offers multiple viewing angles for watching movies, typing or flicking through iPhotos. Also available in Silver.

iLuv CEOFolio (iCC839)

Throw out your briefcase cause the CEOFolio from iLuv packs in everything you could need for a day of meetings. This $89.99 portfolio includes a stylus holder and designated slots for A5 pads and business cards or credit cards. It even includes a retractable stand for in-plane movie watching or sharing a presentation with colleagues.

Scosche webKase

Sporting a weave design of polycarbonate strips available in black, blue, green, grey, red and yellow, the Scosche webKase works with the Apple Smart Cover. The webKase is shock absorbent and super thin so it won't add any bulk.

Targus Versavu Case

With the $59.99 Targus Versavu you don't turn your case, you turn your iPad in the company's 360 degree rotating mechanism for viewing in both landscape and portrait modes. It also includes a storage slot for a stylus.The Versavu is available in Graphite Black, Charcoal Gray, Bone White and Calypso Pink.

XtremeMac MicroShield Silkscreen SC

Available in black, blue, clear, gray, pink, the XtremeMac MicroShield Silkscreen SC will cost you $34.99. It protects the back of your 3rd generation iPad while the Apple Smart Cover takes care of the front.

iLuv Pangborn Art Collection (iCC838)

Your technical piece of art could be wrapped in real art with one of these three designs from famed designer Dominic Pangborn. The iLuv iCC838 portfolio case is available in floral, landscape and abstract artwork designs for just $79.99.

M-Edge SuperShell

Because you know Junior is bound to get his hands on your precious new iPad, protect properly with the SuperShell from M-Edge ($29.99). Not only is it shock-absorbent, it's closed-cell form bounces.