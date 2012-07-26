T-Mobile's Customer Service Rated Dead Last. Again.

A new J.D. Power Customer Care study indicates that T-Mobile ranks dead last in customer service, behind all the other major carriers. The carrier came in last in the last study as well, which took place between July and December 2011.

The semiannual Wireless Customer Care Full-Service Performance Study takes into account how well carriers' customer service functions through phone, walk-in and online channels over the past six months. Concluding this June, the study polled 7,428 customers on their experiences. Verizon Wireless ranked first for the third consecutive time, while Sprint Nextel followed with AT&T then T-Mobile behind.

When we did our Carrier Support Showdown in February, T-Mobile earned an overall grade of B. Their in-store support ranked an A for their helpfulness and accuracy. They earned a B for online support for the quick responsiveness but lengthiness in getting real answers. And their phone support ranked a C because of a long hold period, difficultly in understanding the customer service rep and poor advice. Although not all aspects of our T-Mobile customer service experience were positive, their general rating was decent.

Unfortunately, it looks like T-Mobile's service is only going to get worse as the carrier cut 900 jobs in May to deal with company restructuring on top of a 1,900 job reduction at call centers announced in March.