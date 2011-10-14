Tablet World Series Game 3: Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 vs. Sony Tablet S. Voting Ends 10/17 at 9 a.m.

The Lenovo ThinkPad Tablet took out the HTC Flyer in Game 2, and today the Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 faces off against the Sony Tablet S. So which do you think is the better tablet? Vote below, but first meet our competitors. Polls will be open between now and Monday, 10/17 at 9 a.m.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 features swift LTE 4G speeds for throwing some wicked fast balls. Inside is an Nvidia Tegra 2 dual-core chip running Android's Honeycomb OS and a 3-megapixel camera with LED flash and 720p video capability. All that power is wrapped up in a pretty attractive 10-inch package with a colorful 1280 x 800 WXGA display. Still, $529 isn't cheap, and you'll wind up forking over a lot more cash in data fees over that two-year contract.

In the other dugout is the Sony Tablet S. While it provides lots of fun entertainment options including PlayStation games—in a sleek design, we're concerned this rookie isn't ready yet for the big game. But we could be proven wrong—by you.

In addition to two pre-loaded PlayStation games, this sleek Android-powered device ($499 for 16GB, $599 for 32GB) will access Sony's music, book, and video stores. You can even use the Tablet S as a universal remote. Sony's curve ball comes from its shape. This tablet sports what Sony calls a folding design, and we really like it. When held in portrait mode, the left side of the tablet has a thicker rounded edge that's meant to mimic the look and feel of a magazine. However, we noticed some software bugs during our review.

Now is your chance to make a difference. Keep your favorite tablet in the competition and help it advance to the next round. Vote from now until October 17th at 9 a.m. ET.

