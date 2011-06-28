T-Mobile myTouch 4G Slide Has iPhone 4's Camera Beat

T-Mobile claims the myTouch 4G Slide, its new Android slider phone coming this July, has the most advanced camera of any smartphone. And based on our brief hands-on time with this HTC-made device, we're inclined to believe them. In fact, the 8-MP camera on the myTouch 4G looks like it has the iPhone 4 beat. Just like Apple's handset, this one packs a backside illuminated sensor for brighter pictures in low light, plus an HDR mode called ClearShot for better-looking photos captured in bright light. But it's the 4G Slide's other camera features that put it over the top. Get all the details below and check out our full gallery.

For starters, the myTouch 4G Slide's camera starts up instantly when you press the dedicated shutter button. And because this handset has zero shutter lag, when you press the button to take a shot what you see is what you capture (T-Mobile told us when the camera is on the phone is always recording.) Not fast enough for you? Try the BurstShot mode for capturing multiple images in just a few seconds. The myTouch 4G can also shoot panoramic pics just by holding the device up, pressing a button, and swiveling the phone around. It's called SweepShot for a reason. Add in 1080p video recording and you have yet another reason to ditch your point and shoot.



Available in black and khaki, the myTouch 4G Slide includes one of the better physical keyboards we've typed on and a 3.7-inch display (800 x 480 pixels). You'll also find a Genius Button for voice activated texting, calling, and searching. While this handset runs HTC Sense 3.0 software, it doesn't include the handy lock screen shortcuts found on the Sensation 4G and EVO 3D. Other notable features include Netflix integration for streaming your favorite flicks and TV shows and group text messaging, similar to the Sidekick 4G.

While the myTouch 4G Slide doesn't include HDMI output, you can stream content via DLNA. In terms of 4G speeds, this is a 14.4 Mbps device, which means you won't get the fastest speeds offered on T-Mobile's network. For example, the Samsung Galaxy S 4G is rated for 21 Mbps maximum theoretical speeds. Nevertheless, we've found that device with dual-core processors can render data faster than single-core phones, so you should enjoy brisk downloads on the myTouch 4G.

Overall, the myTouch 4G looks like it will raise the bar for camera phones, and it should give the iPhone 5 a run for its money.