Trending

T-Mobile Launches Sonic 2.0, Its First Mobile LTE Hotspot

By News 

T-Mobile just announced that its 4G LTE network is set to launch this month, and now the carrier has unveiled its first LTE mobile hotspot to go along with it.

T-Mobile boasts that its Sonic 2.0 Mobile Hotspot LTE can provide 4G LTE connectivity for up to eight Wi-Fi devices at the same time. It features a 1.77-inch QVGA color screen that displays the hotspot’s signal strength, the number of devices connected, how many unread text messages a user has, Internet connectivity status, battery level and network connection type. 

Equipped with a 3,000mAh battery, the Sonic 2.0 Mobile Hotspot will reportedly provide 7 hours of continuous Wi-Fi use and supports quad-band network frequencies of 4G GSM (850/1900 MHz) and 3G UMTA (1700/1900/2100 AWS).

The carrier’s newly announced hotspot is T-Mobile’s first to be Windows 8-certified, which means that it can send account information to your Windows 8 laptop or tablet via its Windows 8 Carrier Application. The device also compatible with Mac 10.8. The Sonic 2.0 comes with a microSD Card slot that can allow for up to 32GB of additional memory.

By comparison, T-Mobile’s previous generation Sonic 4G Mobile Hotspot operated on its HSPA+42 network and came with a 2,200mAh battery. The Sonic 2.0, however, is poised to rival the likes of AT&T’s MiFi Liberate, Verizon’s Jetpack 4G LTE and Sprint’s Sierra Wireless 4G LTE Tri-Fi Hotspot.

While T-Mobile promises that the Sonic 2.0 will support more devices than AT&T’s MiFi Liberate, the Liberate comes with an impressive touch-screen display and speedy overall 4G LTE performance. More importantly, both AT&T and Verizon already boast a large 4G LTE footprint across the U.S.

No information on pricing has been announced yet, but T-Mobile promises that the Sonic 2.0 Mobile Hotspot LTE will launch by the end of the month. 

via T-Mobile 

Lisa Eadicicco

Lisa has been reporting on all things mobile for Laptopmag.com since early 2013. When she’s not reviewing gadgets, she’s usually browsing patent databases or interviewing experts to track down the hottest tech trends before they even happen. Lisa holds a B.A. in Journalism from SUNY Purchase and has contributed to The International Business Times, The New York Daily News and Guitar World Magazine.