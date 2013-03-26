T-Mobile Launches Sonic 2.0, Its First Mobile LTE Hotspot

T-Mobile just announced that its 4G LTE network is set to launch this month, and now the carrier has unveiled its first LTE mobile hotspot to go along with it.

T-Mobile boasts that its Sonic 2.0 Mobile Hotspot LTE can provide 4G LTE connectivity for up to eight Wi-Fi devices at the same time. It features a 1.77-inch QVGA color screen that displays the hotspot’s signal strength, the number of devices connected, how many unread text messages a user has, Internet connectivity status, battery level and network connection type.

Equipped with a 3,000mAh battery, the Sonic 2.0 Mobile Hotspot will reportedly provide 7 hours of continuous Wi-Fi use and supports quad-band network frequencies of 4G GSM (850/1900 MHz) and 3G UMTA (1700/1900/2100 AWS).

The carrier’s newly announced hotspot is T-Mobile’s first to be Windows 8-certified, which means that it can send account information to your Windows 8 laptop or tablet via its Windows 8 Carrier Application. The device also compatible with Mac 10.8. The Sonic 2.0 comes with a microSD Card slot that can allow for up to 32GB of additional memory.

By comparison, T-Mobile’s previous generation Sonic 4G Mobile Hotspot operated on its HSPA+42 network and came with a 2,200mAh battery. The Sonic 2.0, however, is poised to rival the likes of AT&T’s MiFi Liberate, Verizon’s Jetpack 4G LTE and Sprint’s Sierra Wireless 4G LTE Tri-Fi Hotspot.

While T-Mobile promises that the Sonic 2.0 will support more devices than AT&T’s MiFi Liberate, the Liberate comes with an impressive touch-screen display and speedy overall 4G LTE performance. More importantly, both AT&T and Verizon already boast a large 4G LTE footprint across the U.S.

No information on pricing has been announced yet, but T-Mobile promises that the Sonic 2.0 Mobile Hotspot LTE will launch by the end of the month.

via T-Mobile