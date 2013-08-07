LG G2 vs Samsung Galaxy S4 vs HTC One: Specs Showdown

During its unveiling, LG president Dr. Jong-seok Park boasted that the LG G2 is "the most ambitious phone in smartphone history." But aside from putting the volume and power buttons on the back, how does the G2 stack up against two of its biggest Android competitors, the Samsung Galaxy S4 and the HTC One?

The LG G2 sports a sizable 5.2-inch 1080p display, a touch bigger than the Samsung Galaxy S4's 5-inch 1080p screen. The HTC One has the smallest display size-wise, but has the greatest pixel density at 468.7 ppi, compared to 423.6 ppi for the G2, and 440.6 for the S4.

The G2's 2.26-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor featuring a quad-core Krait CPU put it at the head of the pack in terms of raw processing power, compared to the Samsung Galaxy S4 which runs a 1.9-GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 processor. The HTC One brings up the rear with a 1.7-GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 chip.

When it comes to capacity, the G2 packs a 3,000mAh battery, significantly bigger than the Galaxy S4's 2,600 mAH pack, and far ahead of the HTC One's 2,300 mAh battery. Despite this, the G2 cuts a thin 0.35 inch profile, skinner than the 0.37 inch thick HTC One but thicker than the 0.31 inch S4.

We can anticipate the G2 doing well in our next Smartphone Camera Shootout with a rear camera that matches the Galaxy S4's 13-megapixel resolution. Plus, the G2 camera's is equipped with Optical Image Stabilizer technology and multi-point autofocus to help keep your shots in focus.

From the specs alone, the LG G2 looks to be a formidable contender for the title of best Android smartphone. It matches or outdoes the Galaxy S4 in most categories, and if the back-mounted buttons are as intuitive as LG says they are, the G2 could turn plenty of heads, so long as the yet-to-be-announced price doesn't induce any sticker shock. The G2 will be rolled out on more than 130 wireless carriers in the next eight weeks starting in South Korea and followed by North America and Europe.