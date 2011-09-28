Kobo Gets More Social with Support for Facebook Timeline and Ticker

Kobo is really cozying up to the new Facebook. The maker of the Kobo eReader Touch and ebook apps for Android, iOS, Mac, and PC is using new software called Kobo Pulse to emphasize the social benefits of e-reading. The company's wares come with deep connections to Facebook and Twitter, giving readers the opportunity to share passages, voice their opinions, and see what their friends think about that eBook they just can't put down.

At last week's F8 conference, Facebook announced direct integration with Kobo's social networking features. Now whenever readers post details to Facebook from the Kobo app, the same information appears in the user's Timeline. Kobo users can also post messages directly to the new Facebook profile, follow friends' reading activity, and customize privacy settings. Kobo's new feature also works with the Facebook Ticker, displaying updates such as new book purchases, in-page annotations, and finished reads for all Facebook friends to see.

Kobo Pulse is available in the free Kobo eReading app for iPhone and iPad users. Updates to the Android, Mac, and PC platforms—as well as Kobo eReaders—are coming soon. Likewise, Facebook updates made from the iOS apps will begin to appear in Kobo users' Facebook profiles over the coming months.

Ready to start the digital book club you always dreamed of? Check out the Kobo eReader app today.