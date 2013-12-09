Trending

HTC One Unlocked with 32GB of Storage Now Just $0 Down

HTC is so eager to sell more units of its One that it’s practically giving phones away. The Taiwanese manufacturer is now offering a 32GB One for $0 down, with monthly payments in increments as low as $25 during the course of two years.

The unlocked handset runs on the newest flavor of Google’s mobile OS -- Android 4.4 KitKat, as PhoneScoop reports. The contract-free HTC One is compatible with both AT&T and T-Mobile’s networks and is only available for what HTC refers to as “well-qualified applicants.” According to the company’s website, this means you’ll have to have decent credit history to be eligible for the deal.

While you’ll still end up paying the full $600 retail price during the course of two years, the deal could be appealing for those who want to upgrade their smartphone without severing a service contract before two years is up. You’ll have to cough up a $49.99 down payment to get the same deal through T-Mobile, and AT&T is offering the One for free up-front if you agree to a two-year contract. For those who are interested, HTC’s deal is valid through Dec. 29.

HTC packed a 1.7-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 processor and 2GB of RAM inside its flagship One -- pitting it directly against the top smartphones on the market.  With a premium metal design, captivating 1080p display and speedy quad-core processor, you'd be hard pressed to find a superior smartphone than the HTC One. 

