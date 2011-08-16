AT&T Prematurely Debuts LTE Devices August 21, Ahead of Network

AT&T is preparing to sell you their first set of LTE devices...without actually having LTE. AT&T's nascent LTE network is set to launch in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio on August 26. Update: AT&T is on course to launch their LTE network in 15 cities by the end of the year, a rollout date as well as the first five cities has yet to be announced. But it seems that AT&T can't wait for some legitimate 4G attention, because the USBConnect Momentum 4G modem and the Elevate 4G mobile hotspot are hitting stores August 21.

AT&T's super-early adopters planning to purchase these devices will have to settle for the company's also-ran HSPA+ network for now. On August 26, the mobile carrier will push out a firmware update for the 4G upgradable USBConnect Adrenaline so consumers can start enjoying similar LTE speeds that Verizon Wireless customers have been enjoying for well over eight months now.

The USBConnect Momentum 4G will cost $49.99 with a two-year contact and a $50 mail-in rebate, while the Elevate 4G is priced at $69.99 with two-year contact and $50 mail-in rebate. Monthly 4G data plans will start at $50 for 5GB with every additional GB priced at $10. This plan only covers data-only mobile broadband devices and not phones, so there's no telling what AT&T is planning to charge to folks waiting anxiously for the mythical 4G iPhone. Either way, the future of 4G is looking more expensive everyday.

Via Business Insider