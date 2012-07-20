ASUS Confirms Android 4.1 Jelly Bean Coming to Transformer Pads

Although it does not come as a huge surprise, in a news update, ASUS confirmed that the Transformer Pad, Transformer Pad Prime and Transformer Pad Infinity will be the first to receive an update to the Android 4.1 Jelly Bean operating system.

Currently, Jelly Bean is available on the Nexus 7 tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Nexus, Galaxy S and Motorola Xoom. The latest version of Android is heavily focused on a fluid search experience called Google Now that shows off everything Google has learned about user interface and search over the years. Google Now puts an Internet full of answers in your hands while using your search history, location, your calendar and other factors to get the search result you want and none that you don't. Other than Google Now, everything from the expandable notifications to offline Google Maps to the improved speed of the overall operating system is worth the upgrade.

Although the update for these products will be scheduled for "coming months", ASUS has not confirmed the Jelly Bean update for any of its other devices. ASUS does say that it is looking into how Jelly Bean will run on its other products and whether they will be added to the list of upgradable products.

Android 4.1 Jelly Bean was first unveiled at Google I/Olast month. Other products scheduled to receive the update include the HTC One X, One XL and One S.