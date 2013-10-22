Apple Releases New iPad Covers

On November 1, Apple will start selling new Smart Covers and Smart Cases for iPad Air and iPad Mini. The Smart Covers will run for $39, and are made from Polyurethane with a soft, color-matched microfiber lining. It snaps into place, just like the previous models, via magnets. The leather Smart Cases will run for $69, and will add backside protection to Apple's magnetic covers.

Both covers can be folded to be used as a prop for FaceTime use or more ergonomic keyboard typing. Plus, as with the old versions, when you lift either cover your iPad Air or iPad Mini will wake from sleep.

Smart Cover shoppers can choose from Black, Blue, Green, Pink and Yellow. The Smart Cases, on the other hand will come in Beige, Black, Blue, Brown and Yellow. Plus, Apple is supporting (Red) with a red option for the Smart Covers and Smart Cases. Companies that pair with (Red) donate up to 50 percent of sale proceeds to fight AIDS on a global scale.

Stay tuned for our roundup of the best iPad Air and iPad Mini with Retina Display cases.