11.6-Inch Samsung Series 7 Slate PC Offers Text Input, Runs Windows 7

Samsung is on a roll today. Hot off the announcement of the Galaxy Tab 7.7, the Galaxy Note, and a slew of cameras, the company introduced an 11.6-inch Windows 7 tablet that packs a dual-core Core processor and measures just 12.9mm thin.

The Series 7 Slate PC boasts some solid specs, including a Core i5 processor, micro HDMI, a full-sized USB port, and either a 64GB or 128GB SSD. There's also a full 4GB of on-board memory and dual cameras. The display has a 1366 x 768 resolution at a super bright 400 nits.

In a similar vein to the Galaxy Note, the Series 7 Slate PC offers text input via a Wacom digitizer pen in addition to touchscreen interaction. The tablet's larger form factor also allows for a virtual keyboard (a separate keyboard dock will also be available). Another bonus: It's rated for 6 hours of battery life. Samsung said the Series 7 Slate PC is still in the design phase, though it hopes to have the tablet to market by the end of October. Samsung would only provide a ballpark answer when asked about pricing: It will be north of 1,000 euros (and naturally even more in dollars).

Add the Slate PC to the long list of Samsung products we're itching to get hands-on time with. Check back soon for more information.